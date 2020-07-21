A man was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after an officer caught him tinkering with the plate on a truck’s dashboard early Monday morning, according to a police report.
An officer on patrol saw what appeared to be a shirtless man using tools below the steering wheel of a vehicle at Clayton House Motel around 12:14 a.m. Monday. The officer knew the vehicle had been sitting in the same spot for some time without moving and asked the man if he was the owner. The man said he learned the vehicle was inoperable and was trying to get it to run but did not have paperwork for it, according to the report.
While speaking with the man, who was not arrested, the officer saw another man in a black GMC Sierra tampering with the dashboard with a tool. The officer asked him if the vehicle was his; he told police he did not have papers for the vehicle and started the truck with keys before attempting to walk away.
A backup officer arrived and spoke with the man, who refused to identify himself, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. Police noticed the VIN on the dashboard had been tampered with and the rivets removed; the number did not return the vehicle’s information when officers ran it. Officers ran the VIN on the driver’s side door, which matched the VIN of a vehicle reported stolen from Dell City, Oklahoma, according to the report.
He was arrested and booked in the Denton City Jail without incident.
Other reports
2000 block of Colorado Boulevard — A 38-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning after her husband said she locked him and their son out of their apartment and assaulted him, according to a police report.
Police responded to calls around 4:59 a.m. Monday at Water’s Edge Apartments from a husband and wife who both said they were being assaulted by the other party. When officers arrived, the husband told police he tried to leave when his wife took his keys and tried to get into his vehicle. The man said when he tried to get his keys back, his wife grabbed his arm and scratched him, causing him to bleed, according to the report.
The woman was visibly upset and told officers she was the one trying to leave when her husband stopped her, according to the report. She told officers she was trying to call 911 when he took the phone, though she had her husband’s phone when officers arrived. There were no marks on the woman, who agreed to leave to de-escalate the situation.
Officers received another call around 6:11 a.m. from the husband, who stated his wife had returned and was beating him; dispatchers heard her screaming for help in the background, according to the report. When officers arrived, the husband and the couple’s 18-year-old son were standing outside. The husband told police the woman had returned and locked them out and, when he tried to regain access to the apartment via a window, began hitting him.
The couple’s son said his mom was screaming from inside the apartment that she was being assaulted while her husband and son were locked outside. The son said his father did not strike his mother, according to the report.
The woman locked herself in the apartment when officers tried to enter, closing the shades, shutting off lights and screaming repeatedly. She let officers in after about an hour and was arrested on a charge of assault with bodily injury to a family member.
500 block of Smith Street — A resident reported a cellphone and a 24-pack of soda stolen from his trailer while he was sleeping Monday night, according to a police report.
The 66-year-old man called police to report a burglary around 10:19 p.m. He told police he had been asleep in his bedroom at about 9:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect entered his apartment and took his cellphone and the soda without waking him. The man said the door was likely unlocked.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman in Pennsylvania said her Walmart account was hacked and used to purchase $1,100 worth of items for pickup at a Walmart in Denton, according to a police report.
The woman told Denton police Monday night that she received an alert from her bank about a suspicious purchase and discovered someone had purchased food and electronics to be picked up at Walmart on South Loop 288 on Tuesday. Officers advised her to contact her local police department as well.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s office booked 15 people into Denton County Jail.