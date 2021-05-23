A Friday night meetup between two 24-year-old high school acquaintances ended in one man calling the police to report the other had broken his glasses and one of his teeth following an argument they had while drinking, according to a police report.
The victim of the alleged assault called police Saturday afternoon to report the incident, which took place in the 100 block of Avenue A the previous night. He told officers it was their first time to get together since high school and that the other man was not handling his drinks well, the report states.
The man says he told his acquaintance to stop drawing attention to himself, the report states, after which he put the man in a chokehold. The victim could not breathe well, he said, and he was then pushed onto the dirt, breaking his glasses and fracturing his tooth in addition to causing other facial injuries.
The victim reached out to the other man Saturday asking him to cover the costs of his broken glasses and tooth. He declined and the victim then informed him he would make a police report, he said. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, tossed her to the ground and took her phone to stop her from calling 911, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 12:13 a.m. and could hear screaming, the report states. They began beating on the door when the man’s girlfriend let them in. Officers observed she was clearly in distress, crying and begging her boyfriend to return her phone, which he did upon seeing them.
The woman told police the two were arguing and that following that argument, her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a closet before throwing her to the ground. When she told him she was going to call 911, he allegedly took the phone from her, though she said was able to press a button that automatically dialed the number unbeknownst to him.
Officers observed injuries to the woman’s neck, finger and bicep. The man was arrested on a charge of assault to a family member, impeding breath or circulation, and a charge of interference with an emergency request for assistance.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A man called police Saturday morning to report an unknown person entered his vehicle and stole a tool bag containing about $1,200 in miscellaneous tools.
The report does not note any damage to the vehicle, and the man told officers he believes he has surveillance footage of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.