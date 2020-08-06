A man told Denton police he believes his estranged wife broke into his home and took his washing and drying machines as well as a television on Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary of habitation around 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. A caller reported that he returned home around 1 p.m. and said his door opened without effort when he went to unlock the door.
Police observed pieces of the door frame on the floor when they arrived, and the caller said the door appeared to be kicked in. The report says he believes his wife may have been the one to break in. He told police they are separated.
Other miscellaneous items were also taken, but the report didn’t have an estimate for the value of the missing items. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
800 block of South Interstate 35E — A man told police at least two men assaulted him at a motel Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The man told police he met up with two women outside the motel, but the two then left with two other men. According to the report, he saw them go into one of the motel rooms, so he went to knock on the door.
He told police he continued to knock on the door until someone opened it and struck him with a closed fist. The report says another man tackled him, and then “all others” jumped in and attacked, but it doesn’t specify how many people were there.
Officers observed cuts on the man’s chin, forehead and elbows. The report says he wants to press charges for assault. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of North Loop 288 — A man and woman reported to police they were getting threatening messages Wednesday, according to a police report.
The two woke up early and saw that the woman received a message from someone they know on Snapchat saying the messenger needed their attention. The report says there was some back and forth between the man and messenger before he blocked the other Snapchat user.
A friend later told the man that the same person posted a video on Snapchat showing a handgun. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.