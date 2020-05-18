A driver who allegedly was slowly drifting between lanes was arrested Sunday night and charged with a slew of offenses after attempting to flee from police, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers observed a driver who was unable to stay in a single lane in the 1900 block of North Elm Street and stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of Ferguson Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the male driver was fidgeting about, and his speech was unintelligible and slurred, Beckwith said.
In addition to the smell of alcohol on his breath, officers said the driver’s eyes were red and droopy and he was unable to recite the alphabet or count backward. As well, Beckwith said officers observed a large can of Bud Ice on the floorboard.
When the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle, he became agitated and requested that a supervisor be present, Beckwith said. She said the driver proceeded to roll up his window, put the car into gear and drive away.
The driver allegedly tried to evade police by driving on different streets and running past multiple stop signs and committing several traffic violations, such as traveling through intersections at speeds of 60 mph. Eventually, the driver stopped at his own address in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane, Beckwith said, where officers were able to place him under arrest.
She said the driver, a 54-year-old man, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and evading and resisting arrest and detainment.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A caller reported that a group of people were fighting about social distancing on Sunday night at Chili’s and that the individuals drove away in two vehicles, according to a police report.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were able to identify two vehicles matching the caller’s description, Beckwith said. Upon stopping the two vehicles, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from one driver, who was traveling with two young children, she said.
When officers asked about the number of drinks the driver had consumed, she admitted to drinking three or four prior to driving that night, Beckwith said. However, when asked about how long it took to finish the last drink, the driver allegedly said, “I chugged it.”
Beckwith said the driver, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
3100 block of Bandera Street — Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic dispute Sunday night after a caller stated to police that a possibly intoxicated man had just punched a woman, according to a police report.
Beckwith said when officers arrived, multiple people were on scene and pointing in the direction of the suspect. She said officers observed that the suspect was stumbling, and when asked how much he had to drink, he told police, “Too much.”
When questioned about whether he had hit the woman, who was identified as the suspect’s girlfriend, he responded to police that “whatever she said, I did, and I will go to jail for it.”
Beckwith said the suspect allegedly punched the woman with a closed fist. Photos of her injuries were taken as evidence by officers on scene.
The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and was transported to Denton City Jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 265 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.