A 40-year-old man repeatedly pushed a shopping cart — full of merchandise in two of those attempts — through an exit at Walmart on South Loop 288 late Friday, according to a police report. He was arrested on theft charges.
Denton police were dispatched to the store at about 10:15 p.m. in reference to a man pushing a shopping cart out of the exit in the store’s automotive section. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the security alarm at the store went off and prompted the 911 call.
About an hour later, police received another call about that incident occurring again. This time, the shopping cart was full of merchandise, according to the report.
At 11:50 p.m., the same suspect was back in the store for the third time collecting items in a shopping cart. Police identified the man from security footage and contacted him.
The report shows the man tried to exit the store when police asked him to follow them to the loss prevention office, and then tried to leave again when officers attempted to detain him.
The total value of items in the cart came out to $170.80. He was arrested and charged with theft.
Other reports
Shady Oaks Drive and South Woodrow Lane — Police arrested a 25-year-old man Friday evening after callers said he T-boned a black Dodge with his Ford Expedition and then drove off, according to a police report.
Callers told dispatchers they witnessed the driver of an Expedition crash into a Dodge on Fort Worth Drive heading south. The report says the witnesses followed to report and get a vehicle description.
Police caught up to the driver near Shady Oaks Drive and South Woodrow Lane and detained him on the basis of leaving the crash, Jones said. The report shows damage to the Dodge was consistent with the T-bone crash report.
The driver was arrested and charged with damage to a vehicle greater than $200, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Jones said the man had outstanding warrants from Denton police for traffic violations and driving with an expired license.
Jones said people were inside the Dodge that was hit, but there were no reports of injuries.
100 block of North Elm Street — Denton police arrested a woman Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for injury to a child, according to a police report.
The case is originally a Child Protective Services case that Denton police served the warrant arrest for, and Jones said they had no further information on the case. During the woman’s arrest, Jones said the woman attempted to discard hydrocodone pills while she went to the restroom before police could search her.
She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
3700 block of Springfield Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with inhaling a volatile chemical after his roommate called police saying the man was possibly suicidal, according to a police report.
The 30-year-old man told police he had no intention of killing himself, the report shows. Police reported witnessing him inhaling from a 10-ounce can of compressed air, which can cause a high and can be fatal.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 496 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.