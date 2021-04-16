A 29-year-old man at Taco Bell Thursday allegedly threatened to shoot everyone in the restaurant, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance at Taco Bell in the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive around 4:42 p.m. A 911 caller told dispatchers there was a man screaming inside the restaurant.
The report says dispatchers informed officers, who were on their way to the restaurant, that they could hear a man screaming in the background and that the manager was trying to move everyone into the back office.
The manager told officers the suspect had been there for about four hours, ordered food and then began to scream “extremely loudly,” disturbing other patrons. The report didn’t say at what point during those four hours he started to scream.
According to the report, the man allegedly said he’d get a gun and shoot everyone in the restaurant. The manager then tried to get everyone in the restaurant to go into the back office for their safety. The number of people inside the restaurant wasn’t included in the report.
He was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causes fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Other reports
4200 block of South Interstate 35E — Two men are accused of attempting to steal a BMW from CarMax early Thursday, according to a police report.
A 39- and 40-year-old man were arrested after police located the vehicle they were in, which was reported stolen to the Arlington Police Department. Asset protection at CarMax reported there were two people trying to steal a black 2015 BMW from the dealership.
Police were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. to a suspicious activity call. Officers located them in a gray Volkswagen. Management provided officers with surveillance footage and they found the footage was consistent with asset protection’s report. The two were arrested and charged with attempted theft between $2,000 and $30,000.
The BMW was worth $23,000.
1500 block of Nottingham Drive — A 32-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend while she was at his apartment gathering her belongings Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 9:48 a.m. to a disturbance. While the suspect admitted he brought out a gun while his ex was at his home, he denied threatening her and said he grabbed it to keep her from taking it with her.
The woman reported she was there to move out of the apartment and she was waiting for a friend to arrive and help. According to the report, she said the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband, waved it at her and threatened to kill her.
Police spoke to her friend and she said she heard them yelling when she arrived. The report says she heard him threaten to kill her.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 13 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.