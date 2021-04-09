A man who went to a park early Thursday to sell sneakers to an interested buyer reported three men assaulted and robbed him, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the robbery after being dispatched to the 3600 block of Marquette Drive around 12:49 a.m. They responded to the call shortly after the robbery occurred.
The report says the caller made plans to meet someone at the park to sell some shoes. The two people made plans for the sale through social media.
He reported three men approached him at the park, hit him in the face and continued to kick him after he fell to the ground. According to the report, they took his diamond necklace, iPhone, Vans high-top sneakers and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
Officers saw blood on a bench in the park. According to the report, the caller isn’t sure if one of the men involved was the person he was supposed to meet. The report didn’t list estimated prices for any of his belongings.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
300 block of Western Boulevard — A woman told police someone took her wedding ring after she forgot to put it back on in a restroom Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says she went into the restroom at her job and set down her ring, phone and mask. She reported she forgot to grab the ring when she left. When she returned, it was gone.
According to the report, no one had turned it in as a missing item at her job. She estimated the ring, a family heirloom, to be worth $9,000 to $12,000. Police are checking if there is security footage in the business.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Centre Place Drive — An intoxicated man allegedly kicked a police officer in the face while being booked into the Denton City Jail late Thursday, according to a police report.
A man called police to report his friend had taken unknown drugs and he didn’t feel safe with him around. According to the report, the 19-year-old got into a food delivery driver’s car to attempt to steal it. The caller said his friend got out of the car after the driver pulled a gun on him.
The report says the suspect kept mumbling that the Secret Service was out to get him while police spoke with him. He allegedly refused to answer questions.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, non-alcohol, because the caller didn’t want him to stay with him and officers believed he was a danger to himself and others.
While his handcuffs were being removed at the city jail, he allegedly kicked an officer in the face. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he was likely able to kick the officer in the face if they had him in the prone position to get his handcuffs off because he was already acting aggressively before they started to remove them. He was also charged with assault on a peace officer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 458 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.