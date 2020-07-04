2000 Block of Willowwood Street: A resident called police Friday afternoon to report she had returned home to a vehicle in her driveway and that when she approached her house, a man walked out from her backyard, told her he thought he saw a big dog go into her backyard, and quickly got in his car and drove off, according to a police report.

Police investigated and found the back door had been broken into and that several drawers and closets throughout the house had been opened. Numerous items were packed up and some items, including toothpaste, floss and a $250 mouth retainer, were thrown into a toilet bowl. The caller said she did not believe the suspect took any items unless they were in his pockets.

Police dusted the area for fingerprints and an investigation is ongoing with pending charges for burglary of habitation and criminal mischief between $750 to $2500, the report shows.

600 Block of Dallas Drive: Police were dispatched to a fight Friday evening after a caller said a male was fighting with a gun store employee, according to a police report.

Police located the suspect in the 700 block of Dallas Drive and observed blood on his clothing, skin and right hand. The suspect said he had gone into the store to return a defective pistol, after which an argument took place and the employee asked him to leave and unholstered his gun. The suspect said he then punched the employee in the face out of fear for his life.

Police also made contact with the employee, who said he told the suspect he did not think the pistol was defective, after which the suspect became belligerent. The employee said that after asking him to leave the store, he did take his gun off his belt but kept it within its holster and placed it behind the service counter because he didn’t want it involved. He said he then placed his hand on the suspect’s back to escort him out of the store, after which the suspect turned around and punched him, giving him a laceration to his left eye.

Witnesses corroborated the employee’s story and police arrested the suspect on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, the report shows.

3800 Block of Titan Trail: A 44-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after a caller stated she was camping out on the front porch of a house that was supposed to be vacant, according to a police report.

The caller also stated the woman appeared to be on drugs. A separate neighbor said she had also seen the woman on the property and had seen her enter an alleyway behind the residence. Police searched the neighborhood and located the woman, who admitted to being at the residence and claimed she was looking for a friend but didn’t know where she lived. The woman admitted to using cocaine and methamphetamine, stating that she used methamphetamine as recently as the day prior.

Police noted her speech as being erratic and sometimes incoherent, and when asked to recite the alphabet from “C” to “O,” the woman refused, saying it “blew her mind.” She was also unable to count backward and unable to follow instructions for an HGN test. The woman was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, the report shows.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.

From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.