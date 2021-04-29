A 34-year-old man allegedly walked into a couple’s home, asked them what was up and then ran out when one of the residents chased after him late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested a criminal trespass suspect after a 911 caller reported an unknown man broke into her home at Coronado Oaks Apartments, 201 Coronado Drive. Officers were first dispatched around 11:36 p.m. to a burglary in process.
The caller reported she and her boyfriend were lying in bed when an unknown man walked into their apartment uninvited and said, “What’s up, y’all?”
According to the report, she initially thought her boyfriend knew the intruder but quickly realized he didn’t once she saw the look on his face. The man jumped out of bed and ran for the suspect, who started to run out of the home and toward Strickland Middle School, while the woman called 911.
Police located a man walking through Strickland Middle School property who matched the description the callers gave. He alleged he walked into the wrong apartment.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports2000 block of West University Drive — A man who reported being assaulted with a club Wednesday morning doesn’t want to press charges against his assailant, according to a police report.
Police responded to an assault report around 11:46 a.m. and met with a victim who was being treated by paramedics. The report says the caller was in the woods when another man arrived and started yelling at him, accusing the caller of stealing his belongings.
According to the report, the other man stepped on the caller’s foot, pushed him to the ground, sat on his chest and hit him with a club. The caller said he believes he was struck 10 times with the club before the other man left. He was taken to a local hospital and told police he didn’t want to press charges.
900 block of Westway Street — Police are investigating an assault report after a man flagged them down to report someone assaulted him and tried to take his bicycle and backpack Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched to a home on Westway Street after a caller reported a man was trying to enter her home. The report says this man also tried to enter two other residences in the block.
Police spoke with the man who said he was at the home trying to see a friend, but the homeowner told police there was no one at the home with that name. He was released with two criminal trespass warnings.
After officers left, a man on West University Drive flagged them down and reported the assault and attempted robbery. He reported the man, who matched the description of the criminal trespass incident, grabbed him by the arm and slapped him. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.