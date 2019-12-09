A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury Sunday morning outside Shots and Crafts bar in the Fry Street area, according to a Denton police report.
Police said an officer noticed the man causing a disturbance outside the bar at around 2:25 a.m. The man was kicked out of the bar for allegedly trying to punch another person inside the bar after pushing him, the report shows.
Police said officers interviewed a witness who supported what bar employees were saying about the alleged assault. The victim told officers he wanted to press charges.
Officers took the man to jail on the assault charge and gave the man a trespass warning not to come back to the bar, the report shows.
Other reports
2200 block of West Hickory Street — A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly told a neighbor he was going to stab her when she asked him to stop banging on a wall Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Police said officers responded and interviewed the man at his apartment, where they found him with a pocketknife, which he allegedly had when he threatened the victim, the report shows. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mayhill Road and Morse Street — Police said a 23-year-old woman driving a vehicle that was involved in a crash was arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug when officers found a glass pipe, pills and methamphetamine in her purse, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2667 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 93 medical calls and 13 vehicle crashes.