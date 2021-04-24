A 26-year-old man was arrested on six separate charges Friday night after officers responded to a domestic incident and he allegedly ran from them with a handgun, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 800 block of Interstate 35 at about 11:14 p.m. after a domestic incident had occurred, according to the report. The report does not specify anything about the incident, but states officers determined a suspect should be arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Additionally, officers knew the suspect had two active arrest warrants, though the report does not give further details about the warrants.
When the man saw an officer, the report states, he allegedly turned around and began walking in the opposite direction, eventually running away after he was told to come back. He was eventually detained on the other side of the block and officers located a handgun on his person. The gun’s serial number and other information had been ground off, the report notes.
The man was arrested on the two warrants and, for Friday’s events, was charged with the assault charge, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with identification numbers, tampering with physical evidence and theft of a firearm.
Other reports
Intersection of Geesling and Fishtrap roads — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly led police on a vehicle chase on multiple roads after officers attempted to pull him over for an invalid license plate and driving without headlights and taillights, according to a police report.
At about 9:21 p.m., officers first observed an all-terrain vehicle driving on East University Drive without proper headlights and lamps, the report states. They then observed a motorcycle, which also was allegedly being driven without proper lights and a valid license plate, pull in front of the ATV. Police activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop both vehicles, but both drivers continued down the road, leading officers on a chase through Geesling Road and onto Fishtrap Road.
Officers lost sight of the ATV during the pursuit, though they observed the motorcyclist glance over his shoulder back at them and continue driving, the report states. Eventually, the driver turned into a mobile home park and parked the bike. He was arrested on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
2700 block of East McKinney Street — A man called police Friday afternoon to report someone had broken his truck’s back window and stole his handgun, according to a police report.
The man told police he parked the truck the day prior at about 4:22 p.m., and when he returned Friday at about 4 p.m., he noticed the rear sliding window had been broken and that his handgun was missing from inside. He stated the window would cost between $600 and $800 to repair and that the handgun was valued at about $650.
Police registered the firearm as stolen and are attempting to find security footage as an investigation continues, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 37 people into the Denton County Jail.