An employee at McDonald’s on West University Drive called 911 because they thought a man near the property was possibly trying to break into vehicles Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers responded to a suspicious activity call around 2:07 p.m. When they arrived, the 911 caller pointed officers to the area behind Cracker Barrel, where they then found a 21-year-old man matching the description the caller originally gave.
The report says they saw a man walking back and forth, seemingly without direction, who began walking away when he saw police. When officers told him to walk back, he did so and police noted he appeared jittery and nervous.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly claimed he was staying at a nearby hotel, but then admitted he wasn’t. He allegedly said his ID was stolen from his vehicle, but then said he couldn’t remember where his vehicle was.
The report says he gave police permission to search his person and admitted to using drugs earlier. Officers located a handful of small bags in one of his pockets, according to the report. Another pocket contained a bag of unused needles with one needle out on its own.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. The report didn’t specify if he was cited for the drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
8900 block of Interstate 35 — A caller reported another man pointed a gun at him early Thursday after they argued about a parking spot, according to a police report.
The caller told police he pulled into a parking spot where another man was also attempting to park around midnight Thursday. According to the report, the other driver then walked up to the caller and started an argument about the parking space, saying he “better not catch [the caller] on the street.”
The 911 caller reported seeing the man pull out a handgun from his waistband and transfer it to his other hand. In the process, he said the gun’s barrel was pointed toward him. The man with the gun left northbound and police couldn’t locate him. A report was taken and investigation is ongoing.
800 block of North Bell Avenue — A man said his daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend punched him in the eye and took off running early Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the caller’s daughter and her boyfriend were having an argument about him trying to get her to live with him. The father intervened and said the boyfriend struck him in the eye.
Officers noted the area around the caller’s eye was bleeding. The assailant was gone by the time police arrived and an investigation is ongoing.
800 block of Bernard Street — A tenant at the Crash Pads apartment complex reported someone broke into her vehicle and spent $55 using her credit card Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says she locked her car around 8 p.m. Wednesday and returned around 11 a.m. Thursday to find the passenger door ajar. She reported her purse, which contained her ID and credit card, were missing.
Around 1:30 p.m., she was notified by her bank that several transactions were made with her card totaling $55. A $50 transaction was declined, according to the report. The report says a store may have footage of a possible suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 255 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into the Denton County Jail.