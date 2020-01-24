Police arrested a 23-year-old man who officers said they saw stumbling to a vehicle after leaving Fry Street bars Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers walked over and talked with him. They said he smelled like alcohol. Officers asked him his name and he gave a false name, according to the report.
The man eventually gave officers his identification, and dispatchers found he was wanted on a parole violation warrant, the report shows.
Officers searched the man as they arrested him. Police said the man had MDMA (ecstasy) pills in a plastic baggie on his person.
Police arrested him and charged him with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 and failure to identify fugitive.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A man told police another man called him the N-word and punched him in the face during a dispute on Fry Street on Thursday night, according to a police report.
Officers found the man who allegedly struck the man and called him the racist slur. The man told officers he did not strike the man or call him a racist slur. The man said the other man followed him and his girlfriend and pushed her to the ground, according to a report.
Police are still investigating the claims. Nobody was arrested or cited.
900 block of Audra Lane — Police investigated two home burglaries in the same area Thursday afternoon, according to police reports.
At about 3:30 p.m. a resident living on Audra Lane said their home had been ransacked and property was stolen. PlayStation controllers, games and cash were reported stolen, police said, and food was thrown onto the floor.
As officers were on the call, a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person leaving from the area of nearby Mack Place. On that street, officers found a residence with broken windows, the report shows. Nothing was noted in the report as stolen, but police said the home was burglarized.
Police are working to obtain any relevant video footage from nearby residences as the burglaries are investigated, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,183 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 349 calls and made 11 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 20 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.