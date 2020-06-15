A man was arrested on felony warrants Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend near the 3100 block of Bandera Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police were dispatched to Waffle House after a caller reported that a woman was crying and saying, “Don’t let him in,” referring to her boyfriend. An altercation between the two parties escalated to violence when the man allegedly threw her to the ground and tried to strangle her, Beckwith said.
Officers observed redness and bruising around the victim’s neck, indicative of being choked, Beckwith said.
Although the man entered the restaurant in an attempt to take the woman with him, Beckwith said he was unsuccessful and left the scene in a black Cadillac. Shortly afterward, officers stopped the vehicle in the 3800 block of the Interstate 35 service road after it allegedly ran both a stop sign and a red light.
As police approached the vehicle, the man began reaching around in the passenger side of the vehicle, before pulling out a cigarette and telling officers he was “going to jail,” Beckwith said. The man allegedly provided false information about his identity, but he eventually admitted to lying once officers discovered existing felony warrants, Beckwith said.
The 29-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to being charged with assault family/house member and impeding breath or circulation, as well as failure to identify as a fugitive and providing false information.
The man was transported to Denton City Jail.
Other reports
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A resident returned home from being out of town Sunday afternoon to find that the front and back door of their residence had been broken into, according to a police report.
The resident reported that in addition to the doors being left slightly ajar, one of the window screens had been torn off and the window was broken and open, Beckwith said.
Officers are still investigating, but several hats appeared misplaced and $25-$30 in change was taken from the residence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 315 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.