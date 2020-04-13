Denton police arrested a man on a family violence charge Sunday afternoon after dispatchers received several calls from a residence in the 2200 block of Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said dispatchers received several calls around 12:24 p.m. but had been unable to hear the entirety of each call; she said the nature of the calls centered on a physical altercation between two people. Beckwith said officers had previously responded to domestic incidents at the residence.
When officers arrived, Beckwith said, a 25-year-old man answered the front door saying he had called to say “never mind” about the altercation. However, she said the man told officers they should get "out of here." Officers spoke with a woman at the home and learned the man had put his hands on her, police reported.
Officers said the man allegedly pushed the woman, reported to be his girlfriend, to the ground and got on top of her. Officers described the man as noncompliant and getting aggressive.
Beckwith said officers observed a knife in the man's front pocket and asked him to put his hands out to the side so that the knife could be removed. Officers reported that the man immediately grabbed the knife and threw it to the ground.
Officers then arrested the man, Beckwith said, and charged him with assault family violence after observing that his girlfriend had fresh red scratches on her throat.
Other reports
900 block of South Bell Avenue — A 34-year-old man was arrested after police were dispatched Sunday afternoon in reference to a suspicious activity call, according to a police report.
Although the police did not specify whether the location was a business or personal residence, Beckwith said responding officers determined that the man did not have permission to be on the property.
Beckwith said the man was issued a trespass warning in response; however, the man was later arrested on outstanding warrants out of Denton County. The man was initially booked into city jail, she said, but was transferred to the Denton County Jail shortly after.
The call was reported at about 4:35 p.m.
2200 block of West University Drive — A 39-year-old man was arrested after a caller reported that a sandwich was stolen from a 7-Eleven convenience store at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller wanted the man trespassed from the premise, according to a police report.
Beckwith said the suspect was found across the street from the store and was arrested and charged with theft of property under $2,500. She said the severity of the charge is due to the suspect's three prior convictions for theft, which upgraded his charge on Sunday to a state felony.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 223 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.