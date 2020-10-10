A 30-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Bob-O-Link Lane after he allegedly assaulted a family member and barricaded himself in a vehicle before surrendering to police following a standoff that lasted nearly six hours, according to the Denton Police Department.
According to a news release from the department, a 911 caller at about 10:07 p.m. Friday notified police that the man, Andres Flores, was armed with a gun and had assaulted one of his family members. When officers arrived, he had barricaded himself in a vehicle parked in the backyard and refused to exit it. The department posted about the ongoing incident on social media, stating at 10:42 p.m. that the situation was contained but that residents should avoid the area.
Department negotiators and SWAT were able to speak with Flores, and search and arrest warrants were obtained. Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, he surrendered and was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the release states. Police said they located a firearm in the vehicle following a search.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he entered Kroger three separate times in an hour while allegedly attempting to steal merchandise, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke with the store’s manager, who told them the man had initially entered the store at about 3:08 p.m., filled a shopping cart with items and left without paying for them. That merchandise was recovered, the report states, but the man then returned and when the manager contacted him, he allegedly threw a 20-ounce soda bottle at him before leaving the scene with merchandise.
The man returned again to take more, the manager stated, and police located him when they arrived. The report states that as police were about to handcuff the man, he fled across the parking lot and was stopped after a short foot pursuit. At about 3:56 p.m., he was arrested on a charge of property theft between $100 and $750 and additionally charged with evading arrest.
The merchandise was valued at $114.42, the report states.
1200 block of Dallas Drive — More than a dozen mailboxes at an apartment complex were either broken into or damaged Friday, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the complex at about 8:07 p.m. and found 14 mailboxes, located in the middle of the apartment complex, had been either broken into or damaged. Police reported that 10 of the 14 were fully opened. The report states it is unknown if any sensitive information or property was stolen, and that no information on a suspect is known.
Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly getting in a physical argument with another man while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop at when they heard a car alarm and yelling around the intersection of Avenue A and Hickory Street, the report states. They observed two men arguing and separated them at about 2:07 a.m.
Police spoke to the man, who told them the argument had turned physical prior to them arriving. They reported observing that the man’s eyes were watery and glassy and that they could smell the odor of alcohol from his breath.
The man told police he had drunk one or two shots. After officers conducted a sobriety test and observed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication, he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.