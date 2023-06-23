A 32-year-old man arrested Thursday — in what is suspected to be his third case of driving while intoxicated — allegedly spat on and threatened an officer, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m., backup officers were dispatched to a traffic stop near the intersection of North Carroll Boulevard and West Hickory Street.
The initial officer had pulled over a man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after observing a vehicle driving the wrong way and bumping into curbs around the Square, according to a police report.
The report states the driver was highly intoxicated and refused to answer questions. When the officer asked where he was coming from, the report states he said it didn’t matter. He later said he was coming from Fry Street, according to the report. The man allegedly had red glassy eyes and slurred speech.
After asking the man to step out of his truck, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, and the man declined to participate in standard field sobriety tests, according to police reports.
Officers placed him under arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated and transported him to the city jail. The report states he declined to provide a blood sample. Officers applied for and were granted a warrant to collect a sample.
A hospital phlebotomist attempted to draw his blood, but he allegedly refused to let them touch him. Officers held him down and he allegedly spat in one of the officers’ faces and said he was going to kill them.
After the phlebotomist successfully drew his blood, the officers placed him in a cell. Police said the man has at least two prior DWI convictions. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more; resisting a search; harassment of a public servant, for allegedly spitting on the officer; and obstruction or retaliation, for his alleged threat.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.