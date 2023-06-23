Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 32-year-old man arrested Thursday — in what is suspected to be his third case of driving while intoxicated — allegedly spat on and threatened an officer, according to a police report.

At about 1:30 a.m., backup officers were dispatched to a traffic stop near the intersection of North Carroll Boulevard and West Hickory Street.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0