Denton police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday in connection to a shooting in the 300 block of Mack Park Drive in early August, according to a police report.
Luis Martin Silva, 35, was booked into the Denton City Jail Thursday following his arrest in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street during a traffic stop. The report says he was arrested on a felony warrant issued Aug. 18. He was released Friday morning on a $500 bond.
Efren Alvaro Martinez, 27, died from a gunshot wound to the chest Aug. 4 following a shooting on Mack Park Drive. He was transported to a local hospital around 2 p.m. where he later died. A second person was injured.
Denton police listed Silva’s charges as tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, but declined to give further information pending the ongoing investigation.
Other reports
North Bonnie Brae Street and West University Drive — A vehicle reported as stolen Thursday morning was located following a hit-and-run crash that evening, according to a police report.
The first report says a woman reported her Kia Forte stolen from her residence in the 3400 block of Joyce Lane and believed someone used the spare key, which was reportedly stolen Monday, to take it.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a hit-and-run in which the two occupants of a Kia Forte took off running. They discovered this was the stolen car after checking the license plate.
According to the report, one witness said they saw the Kia hit a curb, swerved into the opposing lane of traffic and hit the other vehicle.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Police spoke with a woman who said she was speaking with one man when another man threatened her with a knife Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a person with a knife call around 8:30 a.m. near the Salvation Army. A caller said he saw a man pull a knife on a woman. The report says she had no visible injuries, but she told officers he stepped on her foot, causing pain.
An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Roberts Street — A couple told police a friend pointed a gun around the room following an argument about money Thursday evening, according to a police report.
Police responded to a person with a gun call around 8 p.m. Thursday. The couple was standing outside their friend’s house and officers immediately detained the friend.
The report says the husband and man are friends and got into an argument at the man’s house. At one point, he left the room and came back with a gun. The couple said he was pointing it around the room, but didn’t point the gun directly at anyone.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.