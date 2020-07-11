A 59-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly entering a bar and ordering beer without being able to pay for it, according to a police report.
The man was asked to leave the restaurant in the 3200 block of South Interstate 35E after being unable to pay for his order, after which an employee gave him free food and called police because he thought he was intoxicated.
Police spoke with the man outside the building and he told them he had 16 double shots of alcohol in the past hour and a half. The man also said he was going to take a train to Dallas and that he had no place to stay and no contact to pick him up.
While speaking with the man, officers observed that he appeared to be intoxicated, becoming increasingly incoherent, slurring his words and unable to stand or walk on his own, according to the report. He was arrested on a public intoxication charge.
Other reports
2700 block of Colorado Boulevard — A woman called police early Friday morning to report an unknown male had broken her window and was possibly attempting to make his way into her apartment, according to a police report.
The woman said she had been sleeping and was awoken by the sound of her window breaking. She heard a loud voice yelling but could not understand what the person was saying, after which she took her phone and locked herself in her bathroom.
Neither the woman nor her roommate, who stayed in her own room, was able to provide a description of the male or confirm if he had gained entry into the apartment.
Officers observed a broken window and visible blood but were unable to locate the suspect after searching the exterior of the building. The woman estimated the damage to her window to be about $500 and police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $100 and $750, the report shows.
1200 block of Coit Street — A woman called police Friday evening to report her purse had been stolen from her vehicle.
The woman said she had taken groceries from her vehicle into her niece’s house, where she stayed for about 45 minutes, then found her purse missing, according to a police report.
She told police she had likely left her vehicle unlocked after getting distracted and that her purse contained her cellphone, debit card and driver’s license, among other belongings.
The woman later called back to say she found the purse on a nearby street, including her phone and cosmetic items. The police report did not specify if any items were missing from the purse.
1600 block of Teasley Lane — A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a caller told police a reckless driver hit a median, went into a construction ditch and ran multiple red lights near the intersection of Teasley Lane and Interstate 35E, according to a police report.
Police located the vehicle in the 1600 block of Teasley Lane and saw it crossing the lane divider and swerving back. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1300 block of Teasley, and police observed that the driver’s speech was slurred and the car smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report.
When asked for his driver’s license, the man pulled out his debit card, and he later admitted to drinking vodka about an hour prior, the report states. Police conducted a standard field sobriety test and arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.