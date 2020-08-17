A 28-year-old man who was previously criminally trespassed from Waffle House in Denton for threatening customers was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Bandera Street in reference to a criminal trespass around 7:25 p.m Sunday. The caller said a man who had previously threatened and harassed customers was there, violating a criminal trespass notice.
Officers spoke with the suspect, who provided a different name than the one listed on the criminal trespass form that the business had. The report says he insisted the name he provided was his real name, although police couldn’t find him in the system with the name he gave.
According to the report, police called the man by the name on the notice at one point, to which he immediately said, “Yes, sir?” and police determined that was his actual identity. He allegedly became upset when officers asked him why he lied.
The on-duty manager wants to press charges, according to the report. The trespasser was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and failure to identify as a fugitive because he had an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma and provided a fake name.
Other reports
3000 block of Interstate 35 — Officers met with a gunshot wound victim around 1 a.m. Sunday whose injuries were not life-threatening, but he wasn’t forthcoming with information, according to a police report.
The 33-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation. His mugshot shows his left side of his forehead was bandaged. The report says he was taken to a local hospital for treatment to the gunshot wound on his head and was arrested after.
An investigation is ongoing.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A woman reported she was being stalked by a man Sunday morning after initially reporting around 4:30 a.m. that there was a man walking around with knives threatening people, according to a police report.
Police responded to a call about a person with a knife and spoke with a man matching the description given around 4:32 a.m. The report says he admitted to walking around with knives but wasn’t cooperating more than that.
Officers spoke with the caller, who who said while the man with the knives never made any direct threats toward her, she was scared because he was walking around and displaying them. The report says she was told to call 911 again if she observed concerning or threatening behavior.
According to the report, she called 911 around 6:46 a.m. because she believed the man was stalking her. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 299 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.