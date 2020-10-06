Denton police arrested a 19-year-old man early Monday who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver near Howdy Doody because he was driving slowly, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. in reference to a person with a gun call in the 1600 block of Scripture Street. The caller told police a driver of a Cadillac pointed a gun at him.
Police located the suspect vehicle described driving eastbound on Egan Street and approaching Carroll Boulevard, the report says. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard and found that the driver matched the description the caller gave them.
According to the report, the suspect admitted he pointed a gun at another vehicle who was driving slowly in an effort to scare him. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
2100 block of Brinker Road — An unknown person entered a vacant apartment at Willow Bend Assisted Living late Monday, according to a police report.
A caller reported seeing a man running from the homes and toward the woods. Police were dispatched around 10:41 p.m. and searched the area, but didn’t find anyone. The report says a window screen had been removed from the unit someone entered and that the unknown person may have entered by sliding the door open.
A report was taken. A Denton police spokesperson said it’s unclear if apartment management wishes to pursue charges.
2800 block of Virginia Circle — A water pressure machine and welder were reported missing from a storage unit Monday evening, according to a police report.
Police spoke with a man who told them around 7:23 p.m. Monday that someone cut the lock to his storage unit at Budget Self Storage around 2 a.m. The report doesn’t clarify how he knew this occurred at 2 a.m. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of East Windsor Drive — Police detained two brothers Monday who allegedly punched another student in the face, according to a police report.
The report says someone confronted a school resource officer at Strickland Middle School around 3:45 p.m. to report an assault. Two boys, ages 12 and 14, allegedly punched a 13-year-old boy in the face. The brothers were detained.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.