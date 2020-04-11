Denton police arrested a 29-year-old man Friday evening who allegedly head-butted his girlfriend, prevented her from calling 911 and resisted arrest in the 2700 block of West University Drive, according to a police report.
Two witnesses reported a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of West Hickory Street. The second witness said he tried to intervene but the man threatened him and had a knife attached to his belt, the report says.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers were able to get the woman’s phone number from neighbors after they tracked the vehicle owner’s address.
The woman told officers over the phone that she had injuries to her face and gave them directions to where they were. When they arrived, officers noted she was distraught and crying.
At a store on Hickory Street, she said her boyfriend took her car keys after asking her angrily why she was taking so long as she was paying, according to the report. She said he head-butted her in the nose when she attempted to get the keys back, and officers observed swelling and redness on her nose.
Beckwith said the man’s account of the situation is that their heads collided because they both walked toward each other fast and he was unable to stop.
When officers first made contact with the man, they grabbed the knife attached to his shorts and detained him to ensure their safety, the report says. He admitted he had a syringe in his pocket, and Beckwith said a search of his person later led police to a vial containing a clear crystalline substance and a capped syringe with blood on it.
Officers began to arrest him after determining he had physically assaulted the woman and interfered when she tried calling for help, police said. Beckwith said he stopped complying, began to resist arrest and verbally threatened officers, so they used a police wrap to restrain him.
At one point, he head-butted the police patrol vehicle, the report says. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence; possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, resisting arrest and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Other reports
2800 block of Colorado Boulevard — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing after she hadn’t left her hotel long after her checkout time Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
Beckwith said hotel staff at the Courtyard by Marriott told officers they wanted the woman criminally trespassed and escorted off the property. She was a guest at the hotel who requested a late checkout time but still hadn’t left, the report says.
When officers arrived, she allegedly continued to refuse to leave. The report says the hotel staff gave officers permission to kick open the door after discovering the woman had deadlocked it.
The woman had a large dog, according to the report, and told officers that it didn’t like police and would protect her. Police restrained the woman and pepper-sprayed the dog — who was growling and attempting to bite officers — in order to restrain it, Beckwith said.
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Beckwith said in incidents where an animal is involved, police contact animal control to care for the animal.
1500 block of Boliver Street — A man who was criminally trespassed from a home Friday morning was back shortly afterward and allegedly threw a rock at a window of the residence, according to a police report.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 231 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into Denton County Jail.