Denton police arrested a 52-year-old man who was allegedly running back and forth between the north and southbound lanes in the 3900 block of Interstate 35E Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
One caller told police a man was crossing the highway through traffic around 1:13 p.m., and then several other callers said he was running between the north and southbound lanes. Officers located him in the median and observed he was sweating profusely, speaking incoherently and was barefoot, according to the report.
Paramedics determined he was stable, and he was also cleared from a local hospital. He was arrested and charged with obstructing a highway or other passageway.
Other reports
1200 block of Hickory Street — A 35-year-old man who was allegedly unconscious in a vehicle was arrested on drug charges early Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller told police around 1 a.m. Thursday she saw a man in a vehicle and didn’t know if he was breathing. Officers spoke with the man inside and saw a plastic bag with a white substance inside in a cup holder.
The report says the man didn’t answer officers when they asked him what it was. Officers conducted a probable cause search and located a digital scale and small yellow bags. They believed the suspect was manufacturing or delivering drugs, and the white substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1. The report didn’t say how much the bagged substance weighed.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A store employee told police late Thursday he saw a person possibly take a skimming device off a credit card machine, according to a police report.
The report says three people walked into the store, and while two were speaking with the caller, the other possibly took a skimming device off a credit card machine. The caller said he believed all three were participating in organized crime and that the two speaking with him were supposed to distract him.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of Buckingham Drive — A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly destroying furniture in his home and evading arrest late Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller told police his son was being violent and that he destroyed some cabinets, drywall and a kitchen table. The report says he caused thousands of dollars in damage. He allegedly grew frustrated after he couldn’t find his keys.
Officers arrived, and when they went to arrest him, he ran for several blocks, the report says. He was arrested when he started to run back toward officers and was charged with criminal mischief, greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, and evading arrest or detention.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 307 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.