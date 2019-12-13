Denton police said a 40-year-old man waved a machete at a city of Denton sanitation truck driver Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Loop 288 and South Colorado Boulevard, according to a police report.
An officer observed this, the report shows. Police said the truck driver locked his doors and rolled up a window out of fear the suspect was going to attack him.
Police said the suspect said the driver did not deserve to be driving and made other remarks deemed biased against the driver’s ethnicity, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said Friday.
The officers told the man to put the machete on the ground. Police said the man had two pocket knives on him as well.
The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and arrested, the report shows.
Other reports
1900 block of Ruddell Street — A woman told police she was threatened by two people, one with a gun, during a dispute Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Police said a vehicle sped off as officers arrived at the scene. The vehicle was found near the intersection of Frame and Texas streets, but neither of the suspects was found, the report shows.
800 block of Sunset Drive — Police arrested a 33-year-old man who they said was driving a stolen vehicle Thursday morning, according to a police report.
An officer pulled over the driver because he did not use a turn signal during a turn, the report shows. After dispatchers told the officer the vehicle was reported stolen, backup officers arrived and police began questioning the man about where he had gotten the vehicle, the report shows.
Police said the man told them it was his friend’s vehicle but gave no details about the friend. Eventually, police said, the man told officers he used a screwdriver to start the car.
He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1300 block of Scripture Street — Two unlocked vehicles were reported burglarized in the same area Thursday, according to police reports.
One victim told police their vehicle was burglarized between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday. Another told police theirs was burglarized between 3 and 11 p.m. Thursday.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,024 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police made 11 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 41 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.