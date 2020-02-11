A 39-year-old man was criminally trespassed Monday afternoon from Walmart on South Loop 288, but loss prevention officers noticed he was still inside asleep near some shopping carts a while later, according to a police report.
A Denton police officer was at Walmart on a separate shoplifting call at around 3 p.m. when they were informed that a man concealed merchandise in his jacket and had passed all points of sale.
The report shows the police contacted the man and retrieved the item. The man was criminally trespassed and was told to leave. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the store manager didn’t want to press theft charges.
Loss prevention officers later notified police that the man hadn’t left and that he was in the front vestibule, the area through the entrance where the shopping carts are held.
The man was asleep in the front vestibule when police went to speak with him, according to the report. Because he had already been criminally trespassed and was still in the store, he was arrested.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A Walmart employee told police a woman had grabbed clothing items off shelves, put them on to replace her own clothes and removed the price tags, according to a police report.
Jones said this is the initial report an officer was handling when they were informed of the man who received a criminal trespass notice. The report shows the 30-year-old woman had been at the store since around 7 a.m., left for a while before returning, then began removing clothing items at around 3 p.m.
Police spoke with the woman, who admitted to taking the clothing items, including a purse. She was arrested and charged with fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing for removing the tags, Jones said.
East McKinney Street and Woodrow Lane — Jones said officers clipped a stopped vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting it Monday morning.
The officers noticed a woman stopped in her vehicle waiting to turn left while they were driving behind her but couldn’t stop fast enough, Jones said, and they ended up clipping her vehicle. No one was injured.
3200 block of North Elm Street — Police responded to a burglar alarm at around 4 a.m. Monday and found a convenience store trashed, according to a police report.
No one was on scene but the business owner was contacted. The report shows the front door was open, the cash register was on the ground, an ATM in the back was pried open and a safe had been taken.
Police were working to get surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 991 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.