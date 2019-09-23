A 34-year-old man was arrested in the Fry Street area Sunday morning and charged with fighting in public and other charges after allegedly fighting with about four or five other men, according to a police report.
A Denton police spokeswoman said officers on foot in the area told the group of men to leave. All but the 34-year-old did so, the spokeswoman said.
She said the man “came at” the officers multiple times and was then placed under arrest. During his arrest, officers found methamphetamine and ecstasy on the man, the report states.
The man was charged with public intoxication, disorderly contact and possession of a controlled substance.
I-35E crash victim identified
The driver who died as a result of a three-car collision last week on northbound Interstate 35E near Mayhill Road has been identified as 72-year-old Patrick J. Livingston of Manhattan, Kansas.
Livingston died Sept. 17 as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. An unidentified female passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man at a Kroger allegedly screamed that he was Jesus and threw merchandise, according to a police report. Police said officers were dispatched to the store at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, but the man was already gone by the time they arrived, the report shows.
2500 block of North Bell Avenue — Police said somebody broke into the laundry room at the Heritage Oak Apartments on Saturday night or Sunday morning and stole money from a washing machine, according to a police report.
Officers noted a second machine was tampered with, but no money was stolen from it, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 494 service and officer-initiated calls and made 27 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 89 medical calls and eight vehicle crashes.