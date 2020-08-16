A 56-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly called 911 four times in less than an hour stating that someone broke down his front door and started a fire, according to a police report.
The fire department arrived at the man’s residence in the 500 block of East Prairie Street and found there was light smoke and a possible smell of burned food but no fire. Additionally, the man’s door did not appear to be damaged, the report states. Police arrived and arrested the man on a charge of issuing a false report.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly bit, scratched and strangled her boyfriend during an argument, according to a police report.
The woman’s boyfriend called police because he wanted her to leave and said she was biting and scratching him. Police arrived and spoke with the woman, who said the two got into a fight involving them pushing each other and her biting him. Police also spoke with the caller, who said she was yelling at him and got in his face so he pushed her away. He said she then started to strangle him and that he couldn’t breathe. He also said she threw his phone against a wall, shattering its screen.
Police reported seeing a bite mark on the man’s left cheek, a red mark on his neck and scratches on his arms. The woman was arrested on a charge of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation.
800 block of West University Drive — A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly staying at a business he had been previously trespassed from for multiple hours, according to a police report.
An employee of the business called police to report the man stated he thought someone was following him with a gun and was standing in front of the business refusing to leave. Police arrived and spoke with the man, who said he had been there for two hours and thought someone had a gun, though police did not see anyone else in the parking lot. The man admitted to smoking methamphetamine as recently as a few days prior but did not believe he was still under the influence of it, according to the report.
The man was previously trespassed from the location June 15. He was arrested Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass.
1400 block of Eden Lane — A member of a church called police Saturday morning to report it had been vandalized, according to a police report.
The member was informed of the damage the night prior and showed it to police, including marks on the building’s wood siding that appeared to come from an ax, brick paneling knocked off the wall and damage to a door and door frame. The damage was estimated at over $1,000, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 323 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.