Denton police arrested a man staying at a motel Monday who allegedly called 911 40 times between 11:20 p.m. Sunday and 1:52 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The report says he was silent during 70% of the calls to 911 he made within two hours. Police were dispatched at least three times to Motel 6 in the 4100 block of North Interstate 35. Around 1:52 a.m., police were dispatched to the motel because the man reported someone was banging at his door, trying to get into the room.
When officers were first dispatched around 11:20 p.m., he didn’t want them to clear his room and he confirmed he was the only person inside, the report says. He told officers he would go to sleep for the night and not call 911 again, but Denton dispatchers received another call around 12:34 a.m.
According to the report, he told dispatchers he couldn’t sleep and again confirmed he was the only occupant in his motel room. Dispatchers told him he could be arrested and charged with abuse of 911 services if he continued to call, and he told them he may be better off in jail.
Police were dispatched to the motel a third time around 1:52 a.m. and the caller again confirmed he was the only one in the room, the report says. He allegedly told police most of his calls were silent because his phone called 911 by itself.
He was arrested and charged with silent or abusive calls to 911, a Class B misdemeanor.
Other reports
5600 block of Edwards Road — A woman told police Monday her ex-boyfriend recently uploaded a sexual video of her on social media, according to a police report.
Police met with the woman who said the last time her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her was in April 2020, which is also when they broke up. An anonymous caller told Denton dispatchers around 1 a.m. Monday that the woman had been assaulted. During the course of the investigation, officers learned about the video.
A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — Police arrested a 34-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted her sister Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The victim called police to report her sister had just beat her up. Police spoke with the suspect first after locating her outside an apartment. According to the report, she told officers her sister got aggressive by pushing her and hitting her during an argument.
She said she punched her sister, but didn’t elaborate further, the report says. Another officer spoke with the caller who had a visible injury on her lip. According to the report, the victim told police her sister struck her in the face and she denied pushing the suspect. Police observed no visible injuries on the suspect.
She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
400 block of Evers Way — A woman reported her Chevrolet Tahoe stolen Monday afternoon after being away from home for the night, according to a police report.
She told police she left home around 9 p.m. Sunday and returned around noon Monday to find her car missing. The report says she believes she knows who took it. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 337 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.