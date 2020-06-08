A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate Sunday night after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a verbal altercation between two male roommates escalated after a bag containing medication was thrown onto the ground. In response, the caller told police his roommate threw him to the ground, resulting in back pains, Cunningham said.
In addition, the caller reported that he also was choked.
Cunningham said officers observed dirt on the back of the caller’s shirt, consistent with being thrown to the ground, and that the roommate admitted to putting his arm around the caller’s throat. After being questioned by police, the suspect said he wanted to go to jail.
While searching the man’s information, officers discovered several prior convictions for family violence and that he had not registered in the sex offender database, Cunningham said.
The 43-year-old man was charged with assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A man was arrested on a property theft charge Sunday afternoon after officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Golden Triangle Mall, according to a police report.
Cunningham said the caller stated that a man placed stolen clothing items from Dillard’s and Macy’s into a luggage carrier and backpack, hidden outside the mall in a bush. When officers arrived on scene, the man was identified by the caller’s description and was still walking through the men’s section of Macy’s.
The man admitted to stealing clothing from both department stores, and when he lifted his shirt, clothing items were stuffed down his pants, Cunningham said. Stolen items from Dillard’s were in the man’s backpack and luggage carrier, police said.
While Macy’s believes only underwear was stolen, the store declined to press charges; however, Dillard’s opted to press charges for the stolen items, valued at $790, Cunningham said.
The 29-year-old man was charged with property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
2700 block of West University Drive — A woman was arrested on a property theft charge Sunday afternoon after officers were dispatched in reference to a shoplifter at Walmart, according to a police report.
A loss prevention officer notified police that a woman placed several items into a folded-up Walmart bag before taking the items into the restroom, past a point of purchase, Cunningham said. When asked about the items, the woman denied not paying for the clothing and makeup but could not produce a receipt.
In addition, the woman was wearing a pair of gold earrings she had not paid for, police reported; she was asked to remove the earrings and did so without protest. Both the loss prevention officer and police ran the woman’s info, which revealed two prior theft charges and one conviction.
The 45-year-old woman was trespassed from both Denton Walmart locations and charged with property theft, less than $100.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 258 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.