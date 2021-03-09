A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with a backpack during an argument, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to multiple callers around 1:32 p.m. at the 800 block of West University Drive who said they heard a man yelling.
The report says the suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, as he couldn’t sit still, was mumbling and couldn’t focus on questions police were asking.
The man allegedly admitted to hitting his girlfriend with a backpack but didn’t admit to anything else.
One witness said she saw the man hit his girlfriend in the jaw.
Police saw a small scratch mark on the girlfriend’s cheek. She said she did not want to press charges, according to the police report.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and was transported to the city jail.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Street — Officers responded to a call from RaceTrac around 7:55 a.m. Monday about a woman who had previously trespassed on the property, according to a police report.
Police asked the 41-year-old woman if she was aware she was trespassing, and she said yes, according to a police report.
The woman also confirmed she was aware of a trespass notice she had received on Nov. 20 for the same gas station.
RaceTrac management said they did not want to press charges for trespassing, but the woman was transported to the city jail and charged with criminal trespassing.
1200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police responded to a caller around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, who witnessed a man lying on the ground and snoring outside Smokey Smoke Shop.
Upon approaching the suspect, police saw a small blue bag on the ground and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it, according to a police report.
The man was detained and admitted to having several items belonging to other people.
Police also discovered several debit and credit cards belonging to three separate individuals in the man’s possession.
The glass pipe was taken into the Police Department’s paraphernalia bin, and the other items were logged into evidence. The man claimed he found these items. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.