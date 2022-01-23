A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a woman who knew him got into his car voluntarily and then wanted to get out, although he allegedly refused her repeated requests to stop the vehicle and drove until he was stopped near Cooke County, according to a police report.
The woman’s boyfriend called the Denton Police Department at about 7:18 p.m., reporting he witnessed his girlfriend getting kidnapped by a man near the TA Travel Center. He provided a description of the vehicle, and officers began following it as the man drove north toward Gainesville. They also called the woman, who the report states was crying while talking to police and could be heard telling the man to stop the car.
The call disconnected but the driver later called officers back. A police supervisor told him to pull over at the nearest safe place and he agreed, although he allegedly continued to drive. Denton officers contacted Cooke County and Gainesville police, who eventually stopped the vehicle and separated the parties. Denton police were not present as the vehicle was stopped, and the report does not specify what method was used to stop it.
After interviewing both the man and the woman, officers determined the woman initially got into the vehicle on her own because she knows him. She began to feel uncomfortable, the report states, and began to walk away from the vehicle when it stopped somewhere.
At that point, the man allegedly picked her up and carried her back to the car. He then allegedly refused multiple requests from her to stop the car and let her out.
The report does not state how long the man drove for. He was arrested at 8:41 p.m. on a charge of unlawful restraint.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after two people called police to report his intoxication and he allegedly gave officers fake information, according to a police report.
A first caller reported at about 1:45 p.m. that the man was acting aggressive at Walmart while drinking beer and trying to open a bottle of wine. At about 2:41 p.m., another caller reported the same man was at a nearby gas station, and officers were able to locate him near Panera Bread.
Police noted signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol, and recognized the man from an incident on Friday. Although officers already knew his name, the report states, he allegedly gave them fake information, including a completely different name with a different date of birth. He was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and failure to identify.
East University Drive at Rockhill Road — A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested Saturday evening after a caller reported the two were fighting in a vehicle, according to a police report.
A caller observed the vehicle at about 5:01 p.m., reporting it was traveling westbound on East University Drive and that they believed the occupants were fighting. Officers reported that they stopped the vehicle and smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, the man. They observed his eyes were red and watery, the report states, and a sobriety test showed sufficient clues for intoxication.
The man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The report makes no mention of the weapon and also makes no mention of the caller’s reported fighting, though the woman was also arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 287 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.