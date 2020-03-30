Police arrested a 32-year-old Denton man Monday afternoon and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant on allegations he flashed a gun and badge to get through a construction zone.
A construction worker was in the process of closing parts of southbound Fort Worth Drive around 12:07 p.m., according to a Denton Police Department news release, when a truck pulled up and the driver, later identified as Timothy Winfree, flashed a gun and Denton police badge.
Police reported that Winfree identified himself as a Denton officer and said he “could go wherever he wanted.”
Officers were able to track down the suspect vehicle based on the construction worker’s description and located Winfree, who after his arrest was booked into the Denton City Jail.
The suspect is a family member of a reserve law enforcement officer in Denton and used the reserve officer’s credentials to commit this offense, police said.
Other reports
2900 block of West University Drive — Police arrested a 25-year-old woman on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon Sunday afternoon after a caller reported a disturbance at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Denton, according to a police report.
The caller said guests at the hotel were ingesting narcotics and that the hotel wanted police to remove them from the location, said Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokeswoman. Beckwith said five subjects were inside the hotel room and hesitant to open the door. Upon making contact, officers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana from inside the room, she said.
All five individuals were provided with a criminal trespass warning, Beckwith said, while one had outstanding parole violations. She said that after confirming the warrant, officers conducted a safety sweep and found a loaded .22-caliber revolver under the couch where 25-year-old Taylor Devers was sitting. Beckwith said Devers admitted to officers that the revolver was hers.
Devers was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The call was reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
600 block of North Interstate 35E — Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon, where a 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault family violence, according to a police report.
The suspect was involved in an altercation with his wife, Beckwith said, and officers observed cuts on her lip and in the crease of her left cheek. The cuts, she said, appeared to be fresh as the skin was torn and blood was bright red.
The wife’s injuries were allegedly suffered after the suspect pushed her against a dumpster and grabbed her face with his hand, causing injuries to her face, Beckwith said. The wife’s injuries were consistent with fingernails being drawn across her face, Beckwith said.
Officers placed the suspect under arrest and charged him with assault family violence.
The call was reported at about 3 p.m. Sunday.
Southbound Loop 288 — Police traveling south on Loop 288 observed the aftermath of a vehicle crash shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
Beckwith said officers spoke with a male subject who was leaning up against a wrecked silver Chevrolet Impala and talking on the phone. He told police he was driving southbound on the loop when another vehicle veered into his lane, causing him to swerve and lose control of his vehicle.
Officers reported that his speech was slurred and that his eyes appeared slightly red and that he was stumbling and using his vehicle to catch his balance. Officers did not observe the odor of an alcoholic beverage, Beckwith said, but the suspect was unable to figure out how the alphabet ended.
She said the suspect stopped on the letter “S” and “V” and was unable to count backward when requested by officers.
He was placed in handcuffs and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw; however, Beckwith said that during inventory of the vehicle, officers found a firearm in plain view in the vehicle. She said the suspect was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon while engaging in criminal activity.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 261 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 12 people into the Denton County Jail.