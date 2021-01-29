Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a woman at IOOF Cemetery Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department around noon Thursday seeing two people fighting at IOOF Cemetery, 711 S. Carroll Blvd. They reported seeing one person repeatedly kicking someone who was on the ground.
According to the report, the woman who was assaulted spoke with police at a local hospital. She said she was at the cemetery when she saw the suspect and another woman arrive, but she didn’t know if they were together or not.
In her recount of events, she told police she saw him leaning over a headstone and believed he was crying. They spoke briefly when he walked closer and she asked him if he needed anything. He allegedly replied that he was looking for answers. She reported that he then walked away and went to her car, put his hands on it and leaned in to talk to her dogs.
The report says she asked him to get away from her car and then she began to leave. The suspect then allegedly approached her in an aggressive manner and knocked her to the ground, punching her about 10 times and kicking her before walking away.
Officers noted her injuries appeared severe. The report says she had significant swelling on her forehead and around her eyes.
University of North Texas police stopped a man they believed was involved in the incident. According to the report, they assisted police in helping the victim.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury. He allegedly resisted arrest, so that charge was also added. Police later charged him with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams after locating 2 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket while at the jail.
Other reports
2400 block of South Interstate 35 — A tenant at a business reported seeing a man start a fire in an elevator Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the Denton Fire Department called Denton police to assist on a call. A tenant at Southridge Village Shopping Center told police they saw a man they believed was homeless standing in an elevator around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, they saw a pizza box on fire inside the elevator and saw the man stomp on it before walking out.
Part of the floor of the elevator melted as a result of the fire and a representative of the business said it would cost $4,500 to repair. A report was taken and the Denton Fire Department is investigating.
Battalion Chief Tim Ryan said they’re still conducting interviews relating to the small fire.
1800 block of Sena Street — Two chainsaws and an air compressor were reported missing from a shop around 4:23 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller reported the tools stolen from his shop behind his home, which he said he believes was unlocked. The two chainsaws were worth $250 and $175 each and the air compressor was $80.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.