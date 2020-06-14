A man arguing with his mother Saturday afternoon was arrested after allegedly assaulting her in the 3700 block of South Interstate 35E, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police arrived on scene after a disturbance was reported between a mother and son over who would be driving the car. She said that following a verbal argument, the suspect allegedly began striking his mother with a cellphone charging cord, leaving her with visible welts and bruising on her arms.
After interviewing both parties, Beckwith said the man’s statements were inconsistent with evidence obtained by officers. The suspect, a 39-year-old, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Others reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — Police were dispatched to a disturbance call Saturday morning after a caller said a man skipped out on paying his bar tab at Hickory Street Lounge, according to a police report.
Shortly after officers arrived, they detained a man matching the description of the suspect, but he began providing false information, Beckwith said. She said that in addition to identifying himself to officers with a different name and date of birth, the man eventually admitted to lying to officers after being questioned by police.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was trespassed from Hickory Street Lounge and charged with providing a false statement to police, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.