A 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested following an alleged attempted vehicle theft with a child still inside Friday night, Denton police say.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said that at about 8:50 p.m., a woman reported two suspects entered her vehicle in the 2900 block of West University Drive and attempted to steal it with her 6-year-old child still inside. The woman confronted the two, who fled in their own vehicle, traveling northbound on Interstate 35.
Beckwith said officers notified other agencies and that the Denton County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, attempting to stop it. The vehicle did not stop, leading to a pursuit through Cooke County before the vehicle wrecked in Gainesville. The suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested. Officers learned the woman had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder out of Colorado.
The charges the man and woman were arrested on were not available as of Saturday afternoon, Beckwith said.
Other reports
300 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a caller told police the man was stumbling around while drunk and officers found him feet away from the road, according to a police report.
At about 3:18 a.m., officers arrived and found the man about four or five feet away from the roadway, the report states. They observed he was lethargic, had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. They also smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, the report states.
The man allegedly told officers he did not know where he was and the report states he needed assistance as he walked. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
200 block of West Collins Street — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly grazed a person and hit a parked vehicle while exiting a parking lot and didn’t stop, according to a police report.
At about 8:44 p.m., officers stopped the man’s vehicle in the 100 block of West Eagle Drive and arrested him on a charge of reckless driving and theft of service between $100 and $750.
The report did not specify the status of the person who was grazed and did not specify why the man was charged with theft of service, though it did note he was exiting a towing business when the incident occurred.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 480 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 44 people into the Denton County Jail.