A man reported Wednesday that when he started recording a tow truck driver who he thought was illegally towing a vehicle, the driver tried to run him over, according to a police report.

At about 4:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call in the 500 block of Schmitz Avenue. The caller said he was involved in an altercation with a tow truck driver.

