An 18-year-old man was issued a citation after he allegedly painted on a ramp near Spiral Diner in the 600 block of East Hickory Street late Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton police were on patrol when an officer noticed a man kneeling on the ground and painting on a concrete ramp. The report doesn’t say what the man was writing or drawing.
An officer pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant and spoke with the man, instructing him to take the paint out of his pocket. The report says he took out a black permanent paint marker and a shoe polish bottle that he admitted was filled with black paint.
When asked why he was painting on the ramp, he said no reason. The report says he and the two friends he was with ate at the restaurant earlier and that he decided to paint on the ramp as they were leaving.
Police spoke with the property manager, who wanted to press charges. The suspect was issued a citation for criminal mischief under $100.
The area is across the street from the Denton Police Department.
Other reports
4000 block of Mesa Drive — A 30-year-old man allegedly huffed compressed air from a can of tire sealer Tuesday and was later arrested following a suspicious person call, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 9:53 p.m. after receiving a call about a man sitting in front of a hotel lobby, acting strangely, for more than 20 minutes before he walked away toward the highway.
Police located a man matching the description given and noticed his eyes were red and his speech was thick-tongued. According to the report, he also appeared disorderly and uneasy, looking around quickly.
Officers noticed an aerosol can behind him and asked the man when he’d last huffed, but he said he didn’t huff anymore. They determined he was intoxicated after conducting a horizontal gaze test. He was arrested and charged with possession and use of a volatile chemical.
3600 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 31-year-old woman who allegedly punched her boyfriend, causing a laceration on his face from his glasses, on Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 11:19 a.m. and detained the suspect, who allegedly started to run away. The report says she was uncooperative, but later denied her boyfriend’s account of her punching him.
Police spoke with the caller, who said they were in his car when he told her he was probably going to jail for a long time. According to the report, she became angry and punched him with a closed first, causing him pain. A witness told police they saw her hit him.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.