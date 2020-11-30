A 44-year-old man arrested on a charge of assault was cooperative until police had him in handcuffs Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about a person with a knife around 4:37 p.m. in the 100 block of West Hickory Street on the Square.
The caller reported that the man pulled a knife on him and was running around with it. A witness told police they saw the man pull scissors on the caller, but didn’t know the context of the incident.
When police spoke with the suspect, they asked if he had any weapons on him. The report says the suspect took out scissors from his pocket and set them on the bench next to him.
According to the report, he admitted to having a verbal altercation with the caller, who is an acquaintance of his. The argument was about where they would be sleeping because the two are experiencing homelessness.
The report says the suspect allegedly wanted to avoid the victim and told him he would kill him if the caller came near him, then displayed the scissors.
The victim wanted to press charges and the suspect was arrested. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was cooperative until officers put him in handcuffs, according to the report. He then allegedly told an officer he would “bust him in the f---ing head.” He was taken to the city jail without further incident.
Other reports
400 block of Amarillo Street — Three sinks and an air compressor are among some items reported missing Sunday from a house under renovation, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary report around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. A caller told police they believe the door was left unlocked after they didn’t observe signs of forced entry. A $100 kitchen sink and two bathroom sinks valued at a total of $150, a $100 kitchen faucet, a $250 deadbolt set, $150 tile and a $250 air compressor were reported stolen.
The house was unoccupied during the burglary. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Shady Oaks Drive — At least $18,150 in equipment and two vehicles are believed missing from a diesel engine repair shop, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary and theft report around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. The report says they spoke with friends of the victim. They told police they believe two vehicles were taken from the establishment and another vehicle parked at the location was burglarized.
Officers spoke with the victim, who said he would collect a list of all the items taken. According to the report, a laptop valued at $8,000, a $3,500 projector, 10 socket sets with a total value of $4,500 and a $2,150 wrench set were taken.
Two of the offenses in the report were for theft of property, between $30,000 and $150,000, for the vehicles believed missing. The report didn’t include the make and models of the vehicles. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 303 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.