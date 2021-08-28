A 47-year-old man allegedly went to the Denton Utilities office Friday morning to turn himself in for public intoxication, telling officers he was a danger to himself after drinking three beers, according to a police report.
At about 10:40 a.m., a city employee reported the man was in the lobby of the city utilities office next door to the police station. He allegedly told the employee he was intoxicated and wanted to turn himself in and officers arrived to speak with him. They observed the smell of alcohol coming from his breath and noted he had trouble walking.
The man told officers he believed he was a danger to himself due to his intoxication, the report states, rating himself a 7 out of 10 when officers asked how intoxicated he was. He said he walked to the city building from Quakertown Park after having three beers in the morning. Officers arrested him on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
200 block of West Collins Street — A man allegedly took his vehicle from a towing company’s impound lot Friday morning, driving it through the front gate and causing significant damage, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the business at about 12:55 a.m. after an employee reported the man arrived to inquire about his vehicle that had been towed and how much it would cost to get it back, the report states. He said he would come back later, the employee said, but as he was appearing to leave he got into his vehicle and drove it through the front gate, making it inoperable.
The business was able to give officers the vehicle’s details, along with a description of the man, and security footage of the incident was available as well. An investigation is ongoing.
400 block of Bradshaw Street — A man called police Friday night to report his ex-wife threatened to kill him, according to a police report.
At about 8:44 p.m., the man reported his ex-wife had threatened him, saying she wanted to kill him during a custody exchange. He told officers over the phone that he believed her threat, as she had assaulted him years ago, leading to their separation. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 462 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.