A 31-year-old man Tuesday accused of pointing a gun at another driver allegedly told police his gun was bigger than theirs, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department stopped the suspect, driving a gray Pontiac G6, around 6 p.m. Tuesday after being dispatched to a reckless driver call at North Mayhill Road and East McKinney Street.
A 911 caller said the driver pulled up in front of his vehicle near Walmart on Loop 288 and began to brake-check him. He said the driver stopped completely in the middle of the road at one point, and was also going in between two lanes to keep him from passing, according to the report. He alleged the driver pointed a gun at him once he was able to pass.
The report says the suspect appeared agitated and was told to keep his hands outside of the window. He allegedly told police he would put his hands back in the car and call police for himself. Police detained him after more officers arrived.
The suspect denied being involved in any incident with a gun or another driver, according to the report. During a search, police reported finding BB gun pellets and a canister of carbon dioxide, but the man denied owning a BB gun.
According to the report, he then admitted to owning one after police said they were going to check the area to find a gun that matched the description given. He alleged he threw the gun out of the car along Mills Road after seeing a patrol car turn around and he said he waited to throw it until he couldn’t see police.
He reported he pointed the gun at the other driver to scare him off because he thought they were attempting to follow him. The report says he also told officers his BB gun was bigger than their guns.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
5000 block of Airport Road — A pickup found in a ditch near Denton Enterprise Airport was in the midst of being reported stolen from the Fry Street bar area, according to a police report.
Police located a blue Chevrolet Silverado that appeared to have been driven head first into a concrete ditch in the middle of a parking lot. A tow truck was needed to get it out.
The report says people in the area didn’t see a crash and officers found two glass pipes as well as a partial glass pipe, a metallic pipe, two lighters and a scale inside. No charges were filed relating to the drug paraphernalia.
While police were responding to the found vehicle, Denton dispatchers were in the middle of a vehicle theft call regarding the same Silverado. The truck was released back to the owner. The theft is still under investigation.
3100 block of Brooke Street — A man reported his safe containing cash and identification stolen Tuesday after he returned home from a vacation, according to a police report.
Police checked surveillance footage at the home and saw a possible suspect inside the home, spraying the caller’s dog with what appeared to be pepper spray. The report didn’t specify the dog’s condition. There was also spray on a wall in the home.
The caller said his safe that contained cash and personal information documents was taken. The report didn’t say how long he was gone on vacation. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 440 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 18 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.