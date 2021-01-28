A 25-year-old man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend allegedly threw an urn containing her deceased child’s remains Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Kingswood Apartments, 3400 Joyce Lane, around 4:26 a.m. Wednesday. The man who was later arrested made the 911 call and reported his girlfriend had destroyed property at his apartment.
It’s unclear in the report if she also lived at the apartment. The report says they got into a verbal argument about the volume on the television and that the woman then broke two TVs in the home with a hammer.
According to the report, the man allegedly broke her lamp, drawers and a candle, and she attempted to destroy his shoes with a knife. He allegedly took the knife away from her and walked away, but then returned and pushed her, causing her to fall.
She reported feeling pain from the fall, and police saw she had a laceration around her shoulder and back. The report says the man allegedly threw an urn containing the cremated remains of the woman's dead child, causing it to crack and some of the remains to spill out.
According to the report, he admitted to pushing her and corroborated her story. He was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — An employee at Walmart reported Wednesday that a man appeared to be recording her under her skirt, according to a police report.
Officers took a report for disorderly conduct Wednesday. The caller alleged a man was walking around the store, grabbing his genitals through his pants and attempting to record female employees and other customers with his phone.
The report says he was caught on surveillance cameras kneeling down on the ground, extending his phone under her skirt and appearing to either record video or take pictures. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A woman went to her storage unit at Right Space Storage and noticed a different lock was on her unit Wednesday, according to a police report.
She told police she didn’t believe anything was missing from the unit, but she was going to check. The report says the lock she found on the unit was broken and not the lock she had originally placed on it.
Police spoke with the property management, who said they believe this happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The report didn’t mention any other units experiencing cut locks. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.