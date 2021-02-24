Police arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon Tuesday night who allegedly tossed a handgun he was unlawfully carrying from a car, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the Woodhill Apartments parking lot after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t find any victims, but did find an uninvolved vehicle that was hit by gunfire.
Witnesses described a vehicle that was possibly involved and police were able to make a traffic stop at a car wash in the 700 block of South Interstate 35E, about half a mile away.
Police didn’t locate any evidence related to the shooting during a search of the vehicle, but they did find a handgun that appeared discarded in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane, a short walk away from the car wash.
The report says the gun had marks on it consistent with being tossed. When asked about the shooting call, neither occupant of the vehicle gave much information but said they were there at the time of the incident, according to the report.
Police arrested the driver, accusing him of throwing the gun out from the driver’s side window before stopping for police. He was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — The parents of an 8-year-old boy are deciding whether to press charges after a 13-year-old assaulted their child, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to Medical City Denton Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding the assault. The report didn’t say whether the two juveniles knew each other. The wounded child had a wound on his head that required medical attention. A report was taken.
1100 block of West University Drive — A 33-year-old man who allegedly threatened a Clayton House employee Monday was arrested Tuesday, charged with making terroristic threat, according to a police report.
The employee told police she was in fear and didn’t feel safe working while he was there.
Police identified the man and arrested him Tuesday on a warrant related to the threat. He was charged with terroristic threat causing fear of serious imminent bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.