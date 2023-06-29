Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened someone outside of a gas station with what they believed was a real gun before attempting to hide the evidence, according to a police report.

At about 2:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call. The caller said there was a man waving a gun and walking northbound on South Loop 288.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0