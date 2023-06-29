A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened someone outside of a gas station with what they believed was a real gun before attempting to hide the evidence, according to a police report.
At about 2:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call. The caller said there was a man waving a gun and walking northbound on South Loop 288.
While driving through the 1000 block of South Loop 288, officers spotted a man who matched the suspect's description, although the report indicates he did not have a gun on him when police first saw him.
After they detained the man, officers went to speak with the caller. The caller said he was in his vehicle parked outside of 7-Eleven when the man approached him and asked for money. He said the man was standing very close to his car door. The caller declined to give him any money or purchase alcohol for him.
The man stepped away from the vehicle and the caller said he saw the man had a gun in his hand. There was no orange tip, according to the caller, so he believed it was a real gun.
While the man didn’t point the gun at him, the caller said that the time of night, the panhandling and just the presence of the firearm made him fear for his safety. The caller said he asked the man what he was going to do with the gun and all the man said was, “This is mine.”
After hearing the caller’s account, officers asked the detained man multiple times where the gun was. The report states he denied having a gun and alleged it was some other person who had it.
The officers searched the surrounding area and, roughly 20 feet from where officers had first spotted the man, they found the gun in some bushes, according to the report. They determined that it was a black BB gun. The report states officers believe the man tossed it into the bushes to avoid detection.
The man was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat that caused fear of imminent serious bodily injury, as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation. Officers transported him to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
2300 block of San Jacinto Boulevard — Four burglars made away with $12,000 worth of merchandise from a vape shop Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
At about 3:35 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm call at a vape shop. The alarm company notified officers and the shop owner that there was a glass break and the interior alarm was sounding.
When officers arrived, they did not find any suspects at the scene. There was a broken glass door where the burglars entered. The report did not include an estimate of how much it would cost to repair the door.
After officers cleared the building, the owner walked through to take inventory. The owner estimated about $12,000 worth of disposable vapes were stolen.
The owner provided officers with security footage of the incident, which showed four suspects of unknown race, sex or age had broken into the shop.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
800 block of West University Drive — A cigarette shop employee reported Wednesday the business was burglarized overnight with no signs of forced entry, according to a police report.
At about 9:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary at a cigarette shop. An employee said he recently arrived at the business and noticed something was amiss.
He said he noticed there were products knocked over and out of place. When he checked the cash register and another location, he saw there was about $1,200 missing.
The report states there were no signs of forced entry, but the employee told police he believed he locked up the shop when he last left.
The employee was not able to access the shop’s surveillance footage at the time. Police are still investigating the burglary. At this time, the report makes no mention of whether police are considering any connection between the two burglaries, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.