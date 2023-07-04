Denton Bible Church
Denton Bible Church, shown in a 2020 photo.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened a security guard with a knife outside Denton Bible Church, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:20 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 2300 block of East University Drive for a call about a person with a knife. Dispatchers advised police that a man on the church property had threatened someone with a gun and showed them a knife.

