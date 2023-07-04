A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened a security guard with a knife outside Denton Bible Church, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:20 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 2300 block of East University Drive for a call about a person with a knife. Dispatchers advised police that a man on the church property had threatened someone with a gun and showed them a knife.
Dispatch then said the man had run off. Officers were able to locate him in the 2000 block of Chandler Road and detained him in handcuffs. During a search, the report states officers found a knife in his pocket.
Officers contacted the caller, a security guard at the church. The security guard said she arrived in the parking lot and saw the man asleep on the church steps. She asked him to leave and drove away.
While the report did not specify whether anyone else was at the church, Denton Bible Church’s website indicates it opens at 8:30 a.m.
When the security guard returned a bit later, she said the man hadn’t moved. The report states that before she could get out of her vehicle, the man started to run toward her with a knife in his hands. Then, the man stopped, grabbed his belongings, and ran off when he heard police sirens.
The security guard said she didn’t feel threatened and didn’t want to press charges for assault. The report states she asked that he be criminally trespassed from the church.
However, police arrested him on four active warrants. Three of them — possession of drug paraphernalia; terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury; and criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter or Superfund site — were issued out of other agencies.
The other warrant, burglary of a building, was issued out of the Denton Police Department. Denton detectives connected the man to a 2022 case in which $10,000 in merchandise went missing from a local store.
On July 23, 2022, police were dispatched to an antique store in the 5800 block of Interstate 35. The caller said someone broke a window overnight and one booth was missing items.
The owner reported that a watch case containing 10 watches worth $2,500 was gone. There was also an assortment of other jewelry missing, which the owner estimated cost $10,000.
After reviewing video footage of the incident, the report states detectives connected the man to the incident. They applied for his arrest warrant in April.
The man was booked into the Denton County Jail on Tuesday with his bail set at $15,000.
Other reports
5300 block of Fishtrap Road — A towing company reported Monday that someone broke into the business and stole a $62,000 vehicle from the impound lot, according to a police report.
At about 7:39 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said that overnight, someone broke into the electric fence surrounding the back lot and that the power had been shut off.
The caller also reported that there was a knife on the ground, which the thief likely used to pry out the electricity meter. The office also appeared to have been rummaged through, the caller said. Then, the thief stole a vehicle by ramming into the impound lot’s gate.
Upon arriving, police spoke with the first employee who arrived that morning. He said that when he pulled in, he noticed the damage to the gate. The office door was open and there were some keys lying on the floor, he said.
Officers also spoke with the caller, who said three laptops were missing from the office. He estimated each one costs between $1,400 and $1,800.
The caller identified the stolen vehicle: a BMW valued at $62,000. The vehicle was voluntarily repossessed, according to the report. So, the employees don’t believe it was the vehicle’s owner who stole it back.
Police plan to review surveillance footage from the business. The incident is being investigated as a case of burglary of a building and theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
1100 block of Fort Worth Drive — A welding company reported Monday that someone cut through the wall of the business overnight and stole various welders and equipment.
At about 7:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said sometime overnight, someone broke into his welding business.
When officers arrived, the caller said he was still working to compile a list of missing items. But he said so far, he was missing eight welders worth several thousand dollars and several pieces of welding equipment that varied in value.
There was also a $200 safe and about $300 in cash missing from inside the building, according to the report.
The caller reported that the thief cut a hole in the fence surrounding a property, then cut through the metal wall to the building. He said the damage to the fence would cost about $1,000 to fix.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.