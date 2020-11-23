Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly threatened two people he didn’t know after knocking on their door late Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were dispatched to the 7600 block of Alders Gate Lane around 11:42 p.m. for a disturbance. The callers told police that a man, whom they didn’t know, knocked on their door and asked for money.
When they refused to give him money, he allegedly threatened to leave and come back with a gun to kill them, according to the report.
Police met with the suspect after locating the described vehicle nearby at the intersection of Echo Hill Lane and Castle Pines Lane. The report says he was stopped at a stop sign.
Officers determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests and arrested him. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury. According to the report, police are also awaiting possible security footage of the incident.
Other reports
3900 block of Teasley Lane — Police are investigating a terroristic threat report after a caller reported someone threatened to shoot him Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a call about a person with a gun around 4:36 p.m. The report says the men didn’t know each other and that the threat came following a verbal exchange, but it wasn’t clear what that exchange was.
The caller told police the other man stopped by in a vehicle and threatened to shoot him. The other man said he didn’t threaten to shoot or harm the caller in any way, according to the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2700 block of North Locust Street — A 38-year-old woman arrested on an assault charge allegedly admitted she’s hit her boyfriend three times, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 2:58 a.m. Sunday. The 911 caller told police a verbal argument with his girlfriend turned physical when she struck him in the face.
According to the report, she chuckled when police asked how her how many times she’d hit him. She allegedly told them, “Tonight? Once. I wanted to hit him like 20 [times].” The report says she also laughed about him recently recovering from a black eye she caused him.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A woman called police Sunday after an acquaintance hadn’t returned her vehicle at the time they’d agreed upon, according to a police report.
The report says she let an acquaintance borrow her Nissan Rogue and he was supposed to return it by 1 a.m. Saturday. She reported the incident around 11:17 a.m. Sunday and also reported credit cards she left in the vehicle had been used.
The Nissan was entered in the dispatch system as stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 291 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.