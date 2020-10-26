A 36-year-old man allegedly threatened his roommate with a knife early Sunday over a missing watch and for eating his food, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested the man in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Drive on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon toward a household member. The report says the roommate who was threatened called 911 around 2:38 a.m. because he thought the suspect would hurt him.
Three of four roommates were sitting in the living room of a trailer home when the fourth roommate approached the caller and accused him of stealing his watch and eating his food, according to the report.
The man allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and threatened to cut the caller and break his neck but didn’t open the knife. The report says one of the two uninvolved roommates saw the man pull out a knife from his pocket and heard the threats.
Police spoke with the man, who said he believed the victim stole his watch, so he wanted money for it, but denied threatening him with any weapons.
Other reports
200 block of Inman Street — A 22-year-old woman who previously turned herself in on a warrant for harassment on Tuesday was arrested again Sunday after allegedly returning to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, according to a police report.
The caller told police his ex-girlfriend, who had been trespassed from his home, was back around 8:51 p.m. Sunday banging on the door to his apartment at The Forum at Denton Station and yelling. The report says she was gone by the time officers arrived, but she later returned, and they arrested her.
She allegedly pushed her way into his apartment after one of his roommates cracked open the door and yelled for him, but she then left. Police learned part of her bail restrictions is that she can’t have contact with him or be within 100 feet of his residence.
According to the report, an officer saw her return to his apartment, and she admitted to the officer that she was there to speak with him. She was arrested and charged with stalking and criminal trespass.
800 block of Royal Meadows Street — A man reported someone broke into his home sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14 while he was away and stole about $4,000 in belongings, according to a police report.
Officers took a report over the phone Sunday evening for the burglary. The report says the caller didn’t immediately report the burglary because he didn’t notice until Sunday that someone had broken in, when he saw the back door of his home showed signs of forced entry.
According to the report, he was still putting together a full list of items taken but noted some of the larger items missing. Missing items included a blue tote with assorted tools worth $3,200, a $520 television, $229 push lawn mower and a $229 grass trimmer.
He told officers he believes people who broke in may have been living there for that period of time, but he didn’t specify why he believes that, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked eight people into the Denton County Jail.