A 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly stole a bulldozer and drove it on railroad tracks, damaging them, according to Denton police call notes.
At about 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a call about a person on a construction site operating heavy equipment without authorization. The call notes do not include the block this occurred in, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Upon arrival, police located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
Police learned he had allegedly driven the bulldozer onto the railroad tracks. They notified the railroad authority about the incident.
It was determined he allegedly caused somewhere between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of damage to the track. All trains are slowed to 10 mph in the area until the tracks can be permanently repaired.
The call notes state police prevented the theft of a “six-figure” piece of equipment.
The man was charged with criminal trespass, interfere railroad property and unauthorized use of vehicle. His bail is set at $30,000.
Other reports
2400 block of Charlotte Street — A woman reported a man held a gun to her head while she was out walking Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
At about 7:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a robbery call. The call notes stated the suspect tried to rob the woman at gunpoint but she didn’t have anything.
Police contacted the woman who said a man approached her on foot and she thought he was going to ask her for directions. Instead, she said he put a gun to her head and demanded she give up whatever belongings she had.
She said she didn’t have anything and ran away from the man. The report states she sustained a cut on her palm as she tripped while running away.
She was able to describe the man to police. It does not appear there was any security footage in the area that could have captured the incident, Beckwith said.
Police are still investigating the aggravated robbery.
2400 block of Fort Worth Drive — A company reported Wednesday someone intercepted a check made out for $18,000 and cashed it, according to a police report.
At about 4:29 p.m., police received a theft call from a contracting company for homes. The company reported that a subcontractor was supposed to receive an $18,000 check.
The company reported that the subcontractor never received the check, but the company could see the check had been cashed. The company believes someone the check was not intended for intercepted it, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the fraud.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.