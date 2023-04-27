Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly stole a bulldozer and drove it on railroad tracks, damaging them, according to Denton police call notes.

At about 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a call about a person on a construction site operating heavy equipment without authorization. The call notes do not include the block this occurred in, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

