Denton police arrested a man who allegedly stole grooming tools from a CVS Pharmacy early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the CVS in the 100 block of West University Drive around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a theft. A store employee told police that a man who had previously stolen from the store once again took items without paying.
The report says the man entered the store, grabbed a shopping basket and browsed near the electric razors. The store clerk told police they believed the man took electric razors and left.
A different officer located a man matching the description of the suspect who had an electric razor with him and took him back to the store. The report says the clerk ran the serial numbers of the razor and two hair curling wands the man had and found they were missing from the store.
The three items cost a total of $219.97. The man was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750. The charge was enhanced when officers discovered he had two previous convictions for theft of property from Tarrant County and Denton County in 2019.
Other reports
500 block of Campbell Lane — A man reported that his stepson’s friends attempted to get into their house through a bedroom window late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says one friend wanted his sweatpants back. The stepson told police he had one of his friend’s sweatpants and that he saw a flashlight shine through his window, but no one entered the house, according to the report.
3200 block of North Locust Street — No arrests were made Wednesday evening after two groups of women told officers the other group was the primary aggressor and pulled out weapons, according to a police report.
The first group of women told officers that one woman in the other group had a gun and hit two of them with it. One of these women needed stitches, the report says.
The second group of women told police that the others antagonized them and told them to go over to fight. Officers didn’t locate a gun in their vehicle. They told officers the other women had a knife and Taser with them during the fight.
Because officers didn’t locate a gun or knife, and due to conflicting statements, no one was arrested, and the report is still under investigation.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 29-year-old man who was criminally trespassed from the Salvation Army told police a lawyer told him he could be there Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
The report says officers confirmed that the man had an active criminal trespass notice from the property. They told the man that only the issuing party could lift the notice. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 306 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.