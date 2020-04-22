Denton police arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly stole a donation bin from Walmart on South Loop 288 on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling fast with an object protruding from one door around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Loop 288. The report says the officer noticed the vehicle’s speed and that the driver of a second vehicle was honking and pointing at the first vehicle.
When the officer spoke with the occupants of the first vehicle, the woman said she was driving fast because they had something in the vehicle that wasn’t supposed to be there — a donation bin from Walmart for the Children’s Miracle Network.
According to the report, she and the male passenger went to Walmart for groceries, but only the man went inside. She said she wasn’t aware of his intentions, and he told officers he didn’t intend on taking the bin when he entered but did so because he saw an opportunity.
The woman said she panicked and fled the scene after forcing the donation bin into the vehicle. She was released because she didn’t know what the man’s intentions were, the report says.
The officer could see numerous 20, five and one-dollar bills as well as loose change, according to the report. The bin was returned to Walmart, but the report says the officer couldn’t get an exact count of the money because the bin’s owner had to be contacted first.
The man was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than or equal to $100 and less than $750. Officers discovered he had two previous convictions for theft of property from Tarrant and Collin counties, so his charge was enhanced to theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Other reports
4900 block of Mills Road — A man who was arrested on a DWI charge around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday allegedly followed a vehicle that was speeding, according to a police report.
The man called police to report that an occupant of a vehicle he had been following had punched him in the gut. Officers could smell an odor of alcohol on the caller’s breath, and they determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests, according to the report.
The occupants of the other car told officers that the man had been following very closely behind them, driving aggressively, until they stopped to pick up mail outside their home. The man allegedly started yelling at them about speeding while they were in the middle of the road and approached them aggressively, so one of them punched him, the report says.
500 block of North Bell Avenue — A man and woman had conflicting stories when police responded to an indecent exposure call at a city laundry trailer Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The woman said the man called out to her while they were in the laundry trailer, and when she turned around, he had his genitals exposed. He allegedly called out to her again after she screamed and started to leave the trailer, and she said he was still holding himself when she turned around again.
Two younger men then walked into the trailer, and the three men started to fight, but the younger men were gone by the time officers arrived.
The man told officers that his pants were loose and fell, exposing his genitals, when he turned around to ask the woman another question. He said he attempted to pull his pants back up quickly, but she had already screamed and left the trailer.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. There were no other witnesses.
900 block of Panhandle Street — A man told police his ex-wife went to his home Tuesday evening and allegedly punched him after a disagreement, according to a police report.
The report says she was at his home and was hungry, so he gave her food. She then wanted him to give her a ride somewhere, but he told her he didn’t have time, so she “blew up” at him and threatened physical violence, according to the report.
She fled after striking him on the cheek with a closed fist. When they spoke with her later, she denied any physical contact, but officers observed inflammation on the man’s cheek. She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 287 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into Denton County Jail.