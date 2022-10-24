Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbing a woman of her phone and keys outside her apartment at knifepoint Sunday, according to a police report.

At about 2:44 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dallas Drive for a person with a knife call. The caller said a man she knows held up a knife to her, and that he stole her phone and keys.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you