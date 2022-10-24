A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbing a woman of her phone and keys outside her apartment at knifepoint Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 2:44 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dallas Drive for a person with a knife call. The caller said a man she knows held up a knife to her, and that he stole her phone and keys.
When police arrived, the woman said an acquaintance threatened to rob her a few days prior to the incident. On Sunday, she said when she saw the man walking in the area on her way home.
As police were speaking with the woman, they located the accused man at the front of the apartment complex. police detained him and found a pocketknife as they searched him, according to the report.
The report states that the man saw the woman and started walking to her apartment. The woman said she tried to stop him from getting to her apartment, but he allegedly pointed a pocketknife at her stomach and grabbed her phone out of her hands and started walking away.
The woman said she went after him to get her phone back and, the report states she got her phone back, but he took her keys instead.
In the man's version of events, he told police the woman had threatened him and, during a physical altercation, he pulled out the pocketknife and opened the blade. He allegedly admitted to taking her phone.
The man was placed under arrested and transported and booked to the city jail without incident. He was charged with aggravated robbery. After being booked into the county jail, his bond was set at $150,000.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Two teenagers reported Sunday that a man with a knife threatened to kill one of them, but police were unable to locate a suspect, according to a police report.
At about 6:27 p.m., police were dispatched to a person with a knife call. The caller said a man had pulled a knife on her teenage son. She gave a description of the man, but police were not able to find anyone matching the description in that area.
A witness told police they saw a man pull out a folding knife, flip it open and threaten a teenage boy and girl with it, according to the report.
Police met with the victims who said they were hanging out near a wall when a man who they thought might be experiencing homelessness started running toward them with a long bamboo stick, according to the report.
When he got closer, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and said he would kill the girl, but then ran off, they said.
Police told the teens to call 911 if they encountered the man again, according to the report.
3300 block of Eastpark Boulevard — Of the nine burglary of vehicle reports by the Denton Police Department Sunday, six were from the same apartment complex and detailed smashed windows and credit card abuse.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the Eastpark Apartment Homes to take multiple reports of burglarized vehicles.
While most of the residents said they’d last parked their vehicles between 8 and 10 p.m. the night before, one resident said he parked and last saw his vehicle undisturbed around 12 a.m. Sunday.
The affected vehicles were parked near different buildings in the complex, according to the report. Each vehicle had a smashed window.
Three people said nothing was taken from their vehicle. Another said the only thing taken was a lightbulb worth about $5 and the perpetrator left the packaging behind. One person said their AirPods, purse, wallet, credit cards, Ray-ban sunglasses and an unspecified amount of cash were missing.
Another said her AirPods, a bag of $30 in change and her wallet with credit cards and identifying information inside were taken. She reported her two charges were made using her cards. One was for $29.23 at a fast food restaurant in Dallas. The other charge was for $450 from T-Mobile at an unknown location.
The report states security footage did not observe the locations these vehicles were parked in and therefore didn’t capture the incidents.
Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.